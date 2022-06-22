Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.08% of Arch Resources worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCH. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Arch Resources by 77.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 38,251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,354,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Shares of ARCH stock traded down $10.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.99. 8,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,740. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.18. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.63.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. Arch Resources’s revenue was up 142.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 62.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is 3.19%.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

