Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.08 Million Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,132 shares during the period. Hillman Solutions comprises about 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.09% of Hillman Solutions worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 3,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HLMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

In other Hillman Solutions news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.