Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.78 Million Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,655 shares during the period. DISH Network accounts for about 1.5% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in DISH Network by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 61,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,116,067. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 400,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,661,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,015,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

