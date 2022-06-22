Eidelman Virant Capital Has $3.21 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,770 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 43,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 108,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.14. The company had a trading volume of 126,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,333,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

