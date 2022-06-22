Eidelman Virant Capital Has $384,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,930 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.84. The company had a trading volume of 189,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,254. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day moving average of $174.30. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.