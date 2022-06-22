Eidelman Virant Capital Has $821,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $316,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $174.14. 27,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,450. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

