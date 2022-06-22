Eidelman Virant Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,173 shares during the period. Reading International accounts for approximately 2.5% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 4.86% of Reading International worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Reading International by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Reading International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.40. 26,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,664. Reading International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $74.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 1.52%.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

