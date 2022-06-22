Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $1.39 Million in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.06% of Belden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Belden by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,632.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand bought 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.25. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,529. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s payout ratio is 12.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

