Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for approximately 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHDN traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.10. 769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,542. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $364.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.02 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 87.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHDN. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.33.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

