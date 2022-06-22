Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $676,000 Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.12% of RCI Hospitality at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 111,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. ADW Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 949,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,908,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,086. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.93. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $94.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $465.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.88.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.33 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

RCI Hospitality declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

