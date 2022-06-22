Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.30% of Inspired Entertainment worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309,201 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Michael R. Chambrello bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,619.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The stock had a trading volume of 754 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,683. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $253.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.