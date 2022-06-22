Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,970 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the period. Kirby makes up 1.7% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.07% of Kirby worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 903.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $3,379,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Shares of KEX traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,873. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $75.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.13.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.68 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Profile (Get Rating)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.