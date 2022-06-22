Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.10% of Noodles & Company worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 38,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDLS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average is $7.17.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NDLS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

