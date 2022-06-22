Eidelman Virant Capital Reduces Stock Holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 1.00% of Citizens Community Bancorp worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $13.57. 11,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.18. The company has a market cap of $142.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.03. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Citizens Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CZWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 26.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

