Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 11,896 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Shellback Capital LP increased its position in Spotify Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,837. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.82 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.60. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.50. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.75.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

