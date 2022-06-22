Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 1,250 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRZ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,121,000 after buying an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 1,211,245 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after buying an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

NRZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. 205,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,039. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.66. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

