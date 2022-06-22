Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 12,968 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,968 shares during the period. Bank of the James Financial Group makes up 1.9% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 4.93% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. 2,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.99. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $21.65.

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.87%.

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

