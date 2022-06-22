Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 19,247 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 373.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

