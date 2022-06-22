Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 19,430 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 19,430 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.1% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after buying an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,821,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,870,096,000 after purchasing an additional 414,724 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,273,690,000 after purchasing an additional 408,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,811. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.49. The company has a market capitalization of $120.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.