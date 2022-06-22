Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,000 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.59. 34,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,611. The company has a market cap of $287.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a 200 day moving average of $274.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $324.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock worth $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

