Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,200 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.06% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

NYSE:AHH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.85. 993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $54.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.76 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.33%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

