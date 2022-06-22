Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 33,618 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,618 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.13% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 83.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,607 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 75.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.84. The company had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $16.85. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $64,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.