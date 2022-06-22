Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 4,285 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $735.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $672.95.

CHTR traded up $5.98 on Wednesday, hitting $443.45. 6,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $556.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.75 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.8 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.