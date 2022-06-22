Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 44,454 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,454 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.36. 31,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,418. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.62. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

