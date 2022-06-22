Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 4,579 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Netflix were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 31.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $300.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.54.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.28. 122,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,074,063. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.21 and its 200-day moving average is $366.84. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

