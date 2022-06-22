Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 6,758 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,758 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 144.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,715,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,686.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.90. 23,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,502. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average of $77.94. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

