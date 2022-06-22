Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 7,884 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.67. 86,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,811. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

