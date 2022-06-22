Eidelman Virant Capital Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $244.61. 12,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,394. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.77 and a 200 day moving average of $278.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

