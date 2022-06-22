Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Position in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.12% of First Business Financial Services worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria bought 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,118.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,948.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.00. 63,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,951. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $35.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $279.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

First Business Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.