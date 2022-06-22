Eidelman Virant Capital Trims Stock Position in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,632 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.63% of Kingstone Companies worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 359,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kingstone Companies from $7.00 to $5.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $4.08. 8,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,140. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.48). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Analysts predict that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.32%.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

