Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million. Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 12 month low of $50.74 and a 12 month high of $189.84.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
