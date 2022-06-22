Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.

ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.