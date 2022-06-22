Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion. Elastic also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.20–$0.16 EPS.
ESTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.15.
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $189.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Elastic by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
