Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.65. Electromed shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 3,103 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Electromed from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $90.88 million, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Electromed ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.14 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Electromed by 99.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Electromed Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

