Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EA opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,407,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,895 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3,339.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,282 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,260,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3,431.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,038 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 73,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

