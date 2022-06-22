Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.75.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $130.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.11. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $147.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total transaction of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,470 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.