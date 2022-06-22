Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC raised Element Fleet Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

