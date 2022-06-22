Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2,931.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 222,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $302.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,611. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $217.00 and a 52 week high of $324.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.40 and a 200-day moving average of $274.74. The firm has a market cap of $287.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total transaction of $730,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,630 shares of company stock valued at $259,239,945. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.