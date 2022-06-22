Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEFGet Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

Elkem ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

