Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elkem ASA from 41.00 to 44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
OTCMKTS:ELKEF opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. Elkem ASA has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.
