ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading Up 5.5%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 1,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.

About ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

