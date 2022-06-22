ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading Up 5.5%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 1,850 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.19.
About ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ElringKlinger (ELLRY)
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.