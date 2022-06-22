Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. Eltek has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -2.10.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eltek (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.