Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.89. Eltek shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 779 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of -2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 27.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eltek Company Profile (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

