Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of EMYB stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Embassy Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $21.30.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Embassy Bank for the Lehigh Valley that provides traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings, money market, individual retirement, and NOW accounts; demand and time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

