Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB) to Issue $0.35 Dividend

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of EMYB stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22. Embassy Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $21.30.
Embassy Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
