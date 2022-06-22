Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.98

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and traded as low as $44.81. Emera shares last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 2,356 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

