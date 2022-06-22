Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSN opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Emerson Radio has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66.

Emerson Radio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

