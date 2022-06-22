EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 103,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 147,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $215.81 million, a P/E ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.15.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 19.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.