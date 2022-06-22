Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stock Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 655,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,190 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.66% of Encompass Health worth $46,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1,313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

NYSE EHC traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.