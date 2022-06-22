Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $89.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. Endava has a 52-week low of $82.73 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Endava by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Endava by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

