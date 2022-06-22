Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Shares Up 1.2%

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,813 ($22.21) and last traded at GBX 1,808 ($22.15). 194,694 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 278,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,786 ($21.88).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EDV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($25.23) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.75) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($30.62) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,375.20 ($29.09).

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,890.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,810.89. The stock has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.