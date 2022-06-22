Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $393.81.
A number of research firms recently commented on EDVMF. Liberum Capital raised Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$45.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($30.01) to GBX 2,850 ($34.91) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$41.00 to C$42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Endeavour Mining stock opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.70.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.
