Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3539 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Endesa’s previous dividend of $0.20.

ELEZY opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Endesa has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELEZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Endesa from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.32) to €26.00 ($27.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($23.68) to €22.60 ($23.79) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

